Praveen Chakravarty Appointed Chairman Of Congress' Professionals Wing

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Praveen Chakravarty as chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress, replacing party MP Shashi Tharoor.

Mr Chakravarty was the chairman of the Data Analytics Department till now.

Professionals played a pivotal role in independence struggle & nation building



At a time when there is an attack on the India that we cherish, it is incumbent upon professionals to step up to reclaim our nation



My dear friend @ShashiTharoor has done a stellar job in organising… https://t.co/B7aBBNn74ypic.twitter.com/RiUCqeqV0W — Praveen Chakravarty (@pravchak) November 16, 2023

"Congress president has appointed Shri Praveen Chakravarty as the Chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress with immediate effect," AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal said in an official statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Chairman, Shri Shashi Tharoor," he said.

Mr Tharoor had been heading the party's All India Professionals' Congress for a long time and has since become a regular member of the Congress Working Committee, the top decision-making body of the party.

