Pravasi Bharatiya Divas LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Over 140 Lawmakers Of Indian-Origin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 100 parliamentarians of Indian-origin at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra at Delhi's Chanakyapuri. As many as 124 members of parliament (MPs) and 17 mayors from 23 countries including UK, USA, South Africa, Canada, among others will be present at the event. The biggest delegation will be from Guyana with 20 members of parliament and three mayors. The US delegation will be represented by only two mayors as the Senate is in session.Every year, January 9 is celebrated as Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD), an annual celebratory day that marks the contribution of overseas persons with Indian origin (PIO) towards their homeland. The conference will commence at 10 am with opening remarks by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the keynote speaker.