Prashant Kishor Resigns As Principal Advisor To Punjab Chief Minister

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has resigned as Principal Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh citing his decision to "take a temporary break from active role in public life".

In a letter to Amarinder Singh, Prashant Kishor also says he is yet to decide on his next move.

"As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility," Mr Kishor says in the letter.

