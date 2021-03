After this pandemic Budget, what comes next? Where is India heading? How will India come back on the growth trajectory? In the first part of this four-part Townhall, Prannoy Roy discusses these questions with the world's leading experts, four of whom are Nobel Prize winners. Read what Paul Milgrom, Abhijit Banerjee, Michael Kremer, Raghuram Rajan, Kaushik Basu and Amartya Sen have to say about the post-pandemic world.

Here are the highlights of Prannoy Roy's show: