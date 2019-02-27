'Opposition Joint Statement Good News For Pakistan': Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar made the remark after the opposition parties met earlier in the day. (File)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today said the opposition statement, hitting at the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would play into Pakistan's hands. The opposition issued the statement this afternoon after leaders of 21 parties met in Parliament to discuss the current escalation of hostilities with Pakistan.

"Who is happy (with the joint statement)? Pakistan, its army and its media," Mr Javadekar said. Pakistani media, he said, is using it to claims that the political establishment in India is not united in its fight against terror and cited a video clipping from a Pakistani news channel to prove its point.

The opposition statement had accused the "leaders of the ruling party" for "blatant politicisation of the sacrifices of the armed forces" - a veiled reference to PM Modi's attack on the Congress at the inauguration of the National War Memorial earlier this week.

Indicating the Balakot air strikes and their aftermath, the opposition leaders said the government has failed to take them into confidence. A statement released at the end of the meeting read: "The Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy".

Mr Javadekar said the allegation levelled by the opposition was "baseless".