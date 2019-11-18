'Least I Can do': Minister Prakash Javadekar Reaches Parliament In E-Car

Prakash Javadekar urged people to use electric vehicles.

The centre is slowly replacing all the old government vehicles with new electrical cars, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today as he reached parliament on an electric car to attend the first day of winter session of parliament, urging people to fight air pollution. The air quality remains "poor" in the national capital.

"This electric car can cover 450 km after being charged once. I am the environment minister.... this is the least I can do," he told news agency ANI.

"We will have to wage this battle against pollution Delhi everyday. I appeal to the people to use cycles, electric vehicles to curb pollution," he said urging people to bring a change in lifestyle for the sake of environment.

"The government is providing subsidy on electrical vehicles... so people should use it," he added.

The air quality in Delhi improved marginally today but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day. At 9 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.

Among other MPs who made a statement on increasing air pollution on the first day of winter session were BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya and his his party colleague Manoj Tiwari who reached parliament riding a bicycle.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wore a mask as a mark of protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises against rising air pollution levels.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.