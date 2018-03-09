Prakash Javadekar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers From Maharashtra Prakash Javadekar filed the nomination at the Vidhan Bhavan. The elections for six seats from Maharashtra will be held on March 23.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today filed his nomination papers in Mumbai for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra.Mr Javadekar filed the nomination at the Vidhan Bhavan.The elections for six seats from Maharashtra will be held on March 23.The current term of Mr Javadekar, a member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, will end on April 2.With 122 MLAs in its kitty, the BJP is the largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.As 42 votes are needed for a winning candidate, the BJP seems to be in a position to send three members to the Upper House, if it could muster support of few more MLAs. Mr Javadekar is the only BJP leader whose name has been announced so far by the BJP's Central Election Committee for Maharashtra.The senior party leader was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh quota in 2012.