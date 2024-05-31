Prajwal Revanna Set To Be Arrested Soon, Flight Lands In Bengaluru

Police are waiting at the airport to arrest the JDS leader.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, is set to be arrested anytime now as his flight from Germany's Munich has landed at the Bengaluru airport.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader, who is also a candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, had left for Germany on April 27, a day after polling in his constituency. Videos allegedly showing him sexually assaulting the women had surfaced the same day.

Mr Revanna, who is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, is aboard Lufthansa flight LH0764, which has just landed at the Kempegowda International Airport.

🔴 Watch LIVE | Karnataka Sex Crimes Case: Accused Prajwal Revanna to land in India and to be arrested by SIT shortly https://t.co/s6p3pphQIK — NDTV (@ndtv) May 30, 2024

Sources said police officials are waiting at the airport to arrest the JDS leader and he will be handed over to them by immigration officials. He will then be taken to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office and will spend the night there in the custody of the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

On Monday, Mr Revanna had released a video statement on X, saying, "I apologise to my parents... I was depressed (over political rivals' attacks on the sex assault charges). I will appear (before the police team) on May 31. I will cooperate to the best of my abilities... I have the blessings of God..."