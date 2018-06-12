This Yogi Claims To have Survived Without Food, Water For Over 70 Years

Prahlad Jani,a yogi from Gujarat, is referred as "Mataji" by his devotees.

Visitors come from far and wide to meet "Mataji" Prahlad Jani.

International community calls him a "breatharian" - a person who lives only on air. Meet 88-year-old Prahlad Jani, a yogi from Charod village in Gujarat's Mehsana, who claims to have spent over seven decades of his life without food or water.The octogenarian, who wears red clothing and is referred as "Mataji", is fighting fit and has piqued the curiosity of scientists from around the world. They are left totally stunned by his unusual way of living.Several medical examinations have been conducted on him. Among the scientists who carried a study on him was former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Tests were also conducted on the plants in his ashram, but scientists and the doctors were unable to connect the dots and explain his way of life.



In 2010, an observational study was conducted on Prahlad Jani by Defence Institute Of Physiology And Allied Sciences (DIPAS) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where he was observed in strict isolation and under continual video monitoring for 15 days. He was taken out for MRI, Ultrasound, X-Ray and exposure to sun under continuous video recordings. Periodic clinical, biochemical, radiological and other relevant examinations were also conducted.



The conclusion of the study was that Mr Jani "has some extreme form of adaptation to starvation and water restriction as evident from serum Leptin and Ghrelin levels that have been estimated."

"Mataji" Prahlad Jani during meditation.