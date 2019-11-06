'UP's Performance Is Noteworthy': PM Reviews Projects Worth 61,000 Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews mega projects worth over Rs 61,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed nine mega projects in 16 states worth over Rs 61,000 crore through video conferencing on Wednesday. "Slow pace and outdated vision adversely impacted our growth trajectory for decades. Such attitudes will not be tolerated now," PM Modi tweeted after reviewing the projects, including in Jammu and Kashmir, the country's newest Union Territory.

"Today's Pragati session was a fruitful one," PM Modi tweeted, referring to the event that aims to ensure all the mega projects meet their deadlines.

"As far as aspirational districts are concerned, I saw in detail the dashboard based on 49 key indicators. The all-round progress being made is stupendous. There are marked improvements even in previously slow moving areas such as nutrition," PM Modi said.

In a photo on his official website, the Prime Minister is seen seated across a large screen and surrounded by senior officials as he reviewed the projects and heard briefings from the officials.

"UP's (Uttar Pradesh) performance is noteworthy. While reviewing key infra projects, I emphasised on two things: speedy completion of pending development works, and upgrading infrastructure where needed," PM Modi said.

"During Pragati, we discussed creation of an intra-state transmission system in eight renewable energy rich states. We also discussed ways to make business easier for solar and wind energy companies," he said, adding, "Kudos to Karnataka and AP (Andhra Pradesh) for timely completion of a transmission system project."

In the previous 'Pragati' meetings, at least 265 projects with a total investment of Rs 12.15 lakh crore had been reviewed.

Complaints by Indian citizens working abroad along with institutions like the National Agriculture Market and the Aspirational District Programme were also discussed, a post on the PM's website said.

The centre has been speeding up infrastructure projects across the country and upgrading highways that connect key cities.

