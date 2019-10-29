Watch: President, Nirmala Sitharaman Rush To Help Policewoman Who Fell

President Ram Nath Kovind and union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur at the event.

When a policewoman collapsed at an award function in Delhi on Tuesday, she was attended to by no less than the first citizen himself. President Ram Nath Kovind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, who were attending the event, were all seen making a beeline to inquire after her.

According to news agency PTI, the policewoman was standing at the front of the stage at Vigyan Bhawan during the first National CSR Awards function when she twisted her ankle and slipped.

With the national anthem being played, she fell and sat on the carpet, according to a PTI photographer who was present.

As soon as the national anthem was over, President Kovind, Ms Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur hurried off the stage, with their security details, to the check up on the policewoman.

President Kovind had a brief conversation with the policewoman after Mr Thakur offered her a bottle of water. Nirmala Sitharaman was seen smiling genially at the woman.

Once they made sure the she was alright, President Kovind was seen leaving the venue.

Generally, the president leaves an event immediately after the national anthem.

The audience applauded loudly as President Kovind walked out from the venue.

