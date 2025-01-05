Postal Department Announces 'Dhai Akhar' Letter Writing Competition, How To Participate

The Department of Posts is set to organise the "Dhai Akhar" National Level Letter Writing Competition inviting participants to express themselves through handwritten letters. The competition is an initiative aimed at promoting the art of letter writing in an increasingly digital age. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and his famous words, "Dhai Akhar Prem Ka" (Two and a Half Words of Love), the campaign encourages participants to reflect on the value of love, compassion, and kindness in society. The theme of the contest is "The Joy of Writing: Importance of Letters in a Digital Age".

The campaign which was open till December 14 has now been extended to January 31.

Here's a video explaining the same:

Letters can be written in English, Hindi, or regional languages. The competitions are being held for two age groups – participants up to 18 years of age and those who are above 18 years of age. The letters can be submitted either in the Inland Letter Card category or the Envelope category. The letter can be written on plain A-4 size paper with a word limit of not more than 1000 words under the envelope category, and in the Inland Letter Card category, the word limit is 500. Only handwritten letters will be accepted.

Submissions will be evaluated based on originality, creativity, language, and the emotional depth of the content. The participants will also have to give a certificate of proof of their age on the letter.

How to participate in the competition:

Go to your nearest post office

Get two inland letter cards for Rs 5

Write your letter on inland letter cards (up to 500 words) or A4 size paper (up to 1000 words)

Fold your letter. Write the receiver's address with the pin code and phone number on the front

Write your name, and address with your phone number and pin code at the back

If you wrote on an A4 sheet, buy Rs 5 stamps for your envelope and buy a Rs 5 envelope

Get a stamp from the counter and paste it

You can visit the nearest post office or red letterbox and post it

The first, second, and three prize winners in each category at the Circle (state) level will receive Rs 25,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 respectively while the top three winners at the national level round will be given Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 10,000 respectively. The entries shortlisted at the Circle level will be considered for the competition at the national level round.