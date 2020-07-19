Portion Of Bridge Collapses In Uttarakhand's Madkhot Following Heavy Rainfall

The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy showers over Uttarakhand and other states in the north during the next three days.

The bridge on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari road collapsed following heavy rain in the region

Madkhot, Uttarakhand:

A portion of a bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand's Madkhot on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari road on Sunday, following incessant rainfall in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted fairly widespread / widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers over Uttarakhand and other states in the north during the next three days.

"Under the influence of the above meteorological conditions: Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over J-K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and UP during next three days," IMD had said in a tweet earlier today.

