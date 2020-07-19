Portion Of Bridge Collapses In Uttarakhand's Madkhot Following Heavy Rainfall

The bridge on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari road collapsed following heavy rain in the region

A portion of a bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand's Madkhot on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari road on Sunday, following incessant rainfall in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted fairly widespread / widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers over Uttarakhand and other states in the north during the next three days.

"Under the influence of the above meteorological conditions: Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over J-K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and UP during next three days," IMD had said in a tweet earlier today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)