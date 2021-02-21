Man, 41, Arrested For Cheating 80 People Of Rs 8 Crore In Delhi: Cops

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating more than 80 people across India. (Representational)

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating more than 80 people across India of Rs 8 crore. He was allegedly linked to fraudulent investing schemes, also known as ponzi schemes.

The accused, identified as Gopal Dalapati, was arrested near Saket Court Complex on Thursday, police said. He used to cheat people by luring them to invest their money in fraudulent schemes and promising high returns.

Gopal Dalpati was the director of a firm registered with the name of M/s weird Infrastructure Corporation Ltd & Weird Industries Ltd. The firm issued debenture certificates to people for assurance to return their money with high returns.

After cheating more than 80 people of around Rs 8 Crore, the accused and his associates closed their offices in Kolkata and Delhi and they were missing ever since. "During course of investigation it was revealed that the accused persons had opened different bank accounts to collect money from victims and they issued debenture certificates to victims for their assurance of high returns," an official statement read.

His three associates - Amarendra Prasad Singh, Bharat Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Das - have already been arrested.

Police said that the accused was on a run since the case was filed - about three years ago - and kept changing addresses to evade police.

"He would often try different appearances in an attempt to not get caught. The Economic Offence Wing team had been constantly searching for his whereabouts and keeping a close watch over the activities of his associates," police said.