Pondicherry Congress Sell 'Modi Pakodas' To Protest PM's Remarks

Protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by selling "pakodas" to condemn his recent remark that "pakoda" selling was also employment at Puducherry. @IYC@INCIndiapic.twitter.com/CBQ1B06MwL — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) 7 February 2018

Pondicherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today prepared pakodas at a busy traffic junction as a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks over job creation. The protesters named the fried snacks 'Modi pakodas' and 'Arun Jaitley pakodas' and distributed it to passers-by.Mr Narayanasamy was taking part in an agitation organised by the Youth Congress against Prime Minister Modi's recent remarks linking pakoda selling and job creation.Mr Narayanasamy also shared a video of the protest on Twitter.Pondicherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A Namassivayam assisted him in preparing the pakodas. Before launching the protest, the chief minister alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to provide jobs to the educated unemployed youth although he had made promises during the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2014.