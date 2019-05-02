Poll Body Notice To Yogi Adityanath For 'Babur Ki Aulad' Comment

On April 15, the commission had censured Yogi Adityanath for his communal remarks. (File)

The Election Commission today issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "Babur ki aulad" remark.

The poll body said while addressing a rally in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on April 19, Yogi Adityanath had said: "Would you hand over the reins of the country to terrorists, to those who call themselves children of Babur (Babur ki aulad)...to those who oppose Bajrangbali."

While giving him 24 hours to reply to the notice, the poll panel cited a provision under the Model Code of Conduct which states that no activity should be carried out which might aggravate existing difference or create mutual hatred between communities.

Yogi Adityanath was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, when he claimed Shafiqur Rahman Barq, the SP candidate, had once told him that he was the successor of Mughal emperor Babar.

"On the one hand, there is a candidate from a party which developed places linked to Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Gautam Budhha. On the other hand, there is an opposition candidate who calls himself a ''Babur ki Aulad''," Yogi Adityanath was quoted by news agency ANI.

On April 15, the commission had censured Mr Adityanath for his communal remarks and barred him for 72 hours from campaigning and on April 5, he was let off by the EC with a warning for his "Modiji ke sena" remark.

