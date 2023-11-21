Poll Body Notice To Delhi BJP Chief Over Posts Targeting Arvind Kejriwal

AAP alleged posts had morphed images with "malafide" intention to "ruin" Arvind Kejriwal's image

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi BJP president over social media posts by the party unit targeting AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had recently approached the poll panel regarding two posts from the official handle of the Delhi BJP, alleging that they contained morphed images and videos with "malafide" intention to "ruin" the image of Mr Kejriwal.

The BJP's Delhi unit has been asked by the EC to respond to the show-cause notice by November 23 night.

