Poll Body Notice To Bengal BJP Chief Over Alleged Remarks On Ashoka Emblem

Bengal BJP chief and Union minister Sukanto Majumdar has to explain to the Election Commission his remarks that Trinamool Congress says are insulting to the national emblem, the Lion Capitol of Emperor Ashoka. The party has complained to the poll body, alleging that the state BJP chief has "insulted" the emblem and the state police "by stating that police personnel should replace the Emblem on their uniforms with icons resembling footwear".

"It has come to our notice that on 07.11.2024, Shri Sukanta Majumdar who is the BJP State President in West Bengal, delivered a false, derogatory and defamatory speech during an election rally in poll- bound Taldangra," the Trinamool wrote.

The letter quoted Mr Majumdar as saying, "Don't act as an agent of Trinamool. Remove the Ashoka Stambh on your uniform and replace it with the symbol of a sandal. Don't hide behind the uniform."

The "inflammatory statement not only malign the state police but also constitute a grave insult to the sanctity of the Ashoka Stambh, our revered State Emblem, by suggesting its removal in a derogatory context," the Trinamool said in a letter to the Election Commission, which has asked Mr Majumdar to respond by 8 pm tonight.

"The BJP talks about nationalism and a Union minister is telling the state police to take off the Ashoka symbol and put a chappal there. These kinds of derogatory remarks call for serious action from the ECI. We expect immediate action," senior party leader Sushmita Dev told reporters.

The Trinamool wrote to the Election Commission on Saturday, alleging in another letter that the process deployment of the Central forces in the state ahead of the by-polls is not adhering to the rulebook.

The party alleges that instead of the state police, the Central forces are coordinating with the leaders of the state BJP and influencing the voters.