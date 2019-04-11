Poll Body Issues Sharp Rebuke On Revenue Department's 'Counter Advisory'

The department's reply prompted a sharp rejoinder from the poll body (File)

The Election Commission, in a strongly-worded letter, admonished the revenue department of the central government over its reply to the poll body's April 7 advisory in which it had asked "to keep concerned Chief Electoral Officers in the loop during raids by IT/ED and DRI agencies." Expressing displeasure, the poll body alleged that in its response, the department "insolently" chose to issue a counter advisory.

The Election Commission had written to the revenue secretary, advising the enforcement agencies under the departments to keep actions during elections "neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory".

In response, the department asked the poll body to "advise" its officers to take action "to check and eventually eliminate the use of unaccounted money".

"Since it is the responsibility of the Election Commission as also of the revenue agencies to check and eventually eliminate the use of unaccounted money in election, we would also like to urge the Election Commission to advise its field officers involved in the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct to take immediate enforcement action at their end," Deputy Secretary Arvind Saran's letter to the poll body read.

"They may also, if deemed fit, pass on the information confidentially to Income Tax Department for Tax Department for taking further necessary action," the letter added.

The department's reply prompted a sharp rejoinder from the poll body that said it was anguished with the "casual and trivial manner" in which the advisory was responded to.

"The Commission has noted with extreme displeasure, the tone and tenor used for addressing a Constitutional Authority in stark violation of the established protocol," the Commission said, directing the government body to comply with directives in the advisory.

The Constitution grants extra-ordinary powers to the Election Commission after the elections are announced. The poll body gets the power to supersede all the government bodies.

