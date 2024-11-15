'Political Interference': Jay Shah On Pak's Champions Trophy Tour In PoK

Citing concerns over "territorial integrity and political interference in sports", BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on Pakistan Cricket Board's announcement to conduct the Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) areas, say reports.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's governing body, has decided to cancel the planned trophy tour of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Skardu, Murree, and Muzaffarabad - areas that fall within PoK.

"BCCI secretary Jay Shah strongly condemns the Pakistan Cricket Board's announcement to conduct the Champions Trophy tour in PoK, reiterating India's objection to the move," news agency ANI reported citing unnamed sources.

"Jay Shah has raised the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC), urging the body to take appropriate action in light of the BCCI's concerns over territorial integrity and political interference in sports," the news agency added.

The ICC informed the PCB last week that India would not tour Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, leaving the fate of the event hanging in the balance.

Pakistan had previously rejected the option of a hybrid arrangement that would allow India to play their matches at neutral venues, for example in the United Arab Emirates.

Deteriorating political ties have meant the arch rivals have not played a bilateral cricket series for over a decade -- squaring off only in ICC multi-nation events. India last toured Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2008.

Pakistan visited India for last year's ODI World Cup and the PCB had expected the gesture to be reciprocated for the Champions Trophy.

Any cricket match between the two Asian cricketing giants is among the most watched events on the global sporting calendar.

The Champions Trophy is slated to be played across three venues -- Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi -- from February 19 to March 9 next year.

The previous edition was held in England and Wales in 2017, with Pakistan defeating arch-rivals India in the final at the Oval.

