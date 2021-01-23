Police Probing Man Who Planned To Kill Farmers: Haryana Chief Minister

All security plans are in place for Republic Day, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

A day after protesting farmers at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border claimed to have captured a man who says he was part of a 10-member team trained to incite violence during the planned tractor rally on January 26 and kill farmer leaders, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the police are interrogating him and nothing can be said until the probe is done.

"The police are interrogating him and nothing can be said until the investigation is completed. All usual security arrangements are in place for Republic Day programmes," the chief minister said today.

On Friday, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said: "Attempts are being made by agencies to disrupt the farmers' agitation."

He had alleged that the accused man along with his other teammates had been threatened by someone that their family members will be killed if they leak any information.

"Our plan was that on January 26... from the first line, a gun will be fired when the Delhi police tries to stop (the tractor rally). The orders are to first try and stop them (farmers). If they don't stop, the orders are to fire at them," the captured man, his face covered, told media persons last night.

He claimed that they are a team of 10 people, including two women.

"Our team was given weapons at two places here. During the January 26 rally, it was planned that half of the people (of his team) will be present wearing police uniforms to scatter the farmers' groups. We were also given the photograph of four people, who were to be shot, present at the stage. The person who directed us is a cop," the man claimed.

"We were working for money. There are other people as well who are involved in this who are yet to be caught. I would request that our families should not be informed about this. We were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out the disruption," he added.

The man said: "I have also informed about the appearance of the people who will come here to cause disruption. Those men will be wearing boots, turbans and jeans. Other men who will come to January 26 rally will come in police uniforms."