Cop Killed, CRPF Soldier Injured After Maoists Trigger Bomb In Jharkhand

A policeman was killed and a paramilitary soldier was injured in a blast triggered by Maoists in a hilly area in Jharkhand.

The policeman, Sunil Dhan, was critically injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in the state's hilly Chaibasa area, police said.

Vishnu Saini of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Cobra unit was also injured. The two were taken in a helicopter to the state capital Ranchi for treatment. However, Sunil Dhan died of critical injuries.

"Two jawans - one from CoBRA 203 battalion and another from Jharkhand Jaguar - were injured in the incident. Both have been airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment," Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe earlier told news agency PTI.

Mr Chothe said an anti-Maoist operation is going on in the region and the security forces have defused several IEDs during this time.