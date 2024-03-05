Police Negligence Helps Murder Accused Escape in Mumbai

A case of police negligence has landed members of Mumbai's police force in the dock. The man who escaped. Bipul Sikari, was accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy, whose body was found on Monday. The parents have now refused to cremate the body, demanding that the killer be caught first.

12-year-old Sandeep Yadav, living in Wadala Shanti Nagar, Mumbai, had gone missing on January 28.

After a long search and scanning of CCTVs in the area, the family and their neighbors caught one Bipul Sikari, who, they alleged, was involved in the kidnapping.

The family has claimed their son had said he was going to visit his uncle. In a CCTV from the area, Bipul Sikari was seen making Sandeep sit in a taxi. When he returned home late that evening, the locals caught him.

The accused was beaten up and taken him to the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station.

The boy's family has alleged that after seeing the man was injured, the police made the locals sit outside. The accused was asked to wash up and come back for questioning.

But the man took the opportunity to escape and has been on the run since.

A senior officer said the officer responsible is being investigated and action will be taken. A search is on for the man in neighbouring states.

On Monday, the boy's body was found in the bushes of Wadala. The decapitated body is badly decomposed, the police said.

The family, however, has refused conduct cremation till the accused is caught.

Bipul Sikari lived near the family in a rented accommodation. Locals said he had come to stay there a few months ago. The police said the man is already an accused in another murder case.