Police Clash with Jharkhand Villagers During Eid, Many Injured

Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings has been declared in the area.

More than a dozen people were injured after villagers clashed with the police in a Jharkhand village close to the Bengal border, during Eid celebrations this morning.

Locals say the police had tried to stop the ritual slaughter and tried to take away the animals. When the villagers resisted, they used batons and teargas and then opened fire.

Sources said the injured villagers -- at least seven of them with bullet injuries -- have been taken to several hospitals in Bengal to diffuse tension in the area. A senior police officer of the area was injured as well, sources said.

Hundreds had gathered for the ritual slaughter at Danga Pada village in Pakur district around 11.30 am today following announcements from the local mosque.

The police soon arrived after receiving a tip-off that the locals were planning to publicly slaughter cows.

Cow slaughter is banned in Jharkhand and the Centre has banned any public slaughter of animals this Eid.

The police said it is likely that some Muslims from Bengal had joined the crowd, which then attacked the Maheshpur police station.