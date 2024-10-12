Police Case Against Digvijaya Singh's Nephew Over Street Play Disruption

A police case has been filed against Aditya Vikram Singh, the nephew of ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in Raghogarh in Guna district.

The case relates to an incident during a street play on women's safety - under the 'main hoon Abhimanyu' awareness that was organised by the cops at a city college. ,

Aditya Vikram Singh and his driver, Udham Singh Rajput, have been accused of disrupting the event, arguing with police officers, and misbehaving with college staff.

The event had around 25 students participating.

Aditya Vikram Singh and his driver arrived at the scene and objected to the programme, and a video of that confrontation was widely shared online. It showed Digvijaya Singh's nephew smoking a cigarette while arguing with the cops.

In the video he can also be heard threatening the officers, stating, "You are above the Supreme Court?" and driver can be heard saying, "Entire Raghogarh belongs to them."

The play involved 25 students from JP College and several police officers, including Station In-charge (TI) Zuber Khan and SDOP Deepa Dodwe, were present.

Aditya Vikram Singh reportedly argued with Sub-Inspector Ravi Bhilala at the scene, demanding the program be stopped. When TI Zuber Khan tried to pacify him, he allegedly pushed him and declared, "No program will take place here, remove everyone."

Despite efforts to resolve the matter peacefully, he reportedly continued to harass the officers and even told the students to leave the scene. In the video, SDOP Dodwe is heard saying, "I am not doing anything wrong", and his comment is met with dismissive remarks.

At one point, TI Zuber Khan is seen folding his hands, requesting Aditya to leave, "Hukum, I humbly request you to please leave from here" bbut the situation escalated further.

Despite efforts to defuse, Aditya Vikram Singh allegedly shoved the cops and ordered them to stop the event. The video also shows him telling the students to leave. He further misbehaved with JP College Registrar Sanjay Mishra, blowing cigarette smoke in his face.