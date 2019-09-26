PoK Earthquake: Aftershock Rocks Quake-Hit Area Of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Aftershock measuring 4.7 on Richter scale jolts Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Representational image)

A shallow tremor sent terrified people running into the streets of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir today, days after a powerful quake killed 38 people in the same area and destroyed infrastructure and roads.

An AFP reporter in the city of Mirpur in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK) described the ground shaking, while Pakistan's top meteorologist, Muhammad Riaz, said the epicentre of the 4.4-magnitude tremor was 12 kilometres (seven miles) deep.

"It's hell. I am running to save my life," Mohammad Bilal, told AFP moments after the tremor.

"I thought most of the building would have tumbled down," said Sagheer Ahmad. "Allah is very kind to us."

The US Geological Survey put the quake at 4.7 magnitude and 10 kilometres deep, adding that it had struck just four kilometres outside of Mirpur.

City residents huddled in the streets, some still barefoot, others reciting verses of Quran. Some patients were also evacuated from a hospital.

The tremor came as rescuers continued to pick through toppled buildings to reach victims from Tuesday's earthquake.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

It was was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005, that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.