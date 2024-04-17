PM's Personalised Notes To BJP, NDA Candidates Contesting Phase 1 Of Polls

The 2024 Lok Sabha election will begin on Friday and run till June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personalised letter to all BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. This letter is part of a massive exercise by the BJP to reach everyone in a constituency with the PM's message.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, K Annamalai, who is contesting from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, the Prime Minister wrote, "I congratulate you on your decision to leave a prestigious job and commit to serving the people directly. You have been truly instrumental in fortifying the BJP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing critical issues including law enforcement, governance, and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership."

"With the blessings of the people, I am confident that you will reach the Parliament. Team members like you are a great asset for me. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people of constituency and the country," the Prime Minister further wrote.

"Through this letter, I would like to tell the people of your constituency that this is not an ordinary election. Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone," he added.

The Prime Minister wrote letters to the candidates in regional languages as well. The candidates were pleasantly surprised to get this letter. They said they have resolved to make this letter reach each voter in their constituency.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election will begin on Friday and run till June 1. Voting will take place over seven phases. The final result will be declared on June 4. This year's elections will be India's second longest after the first exercise following independence in 1947 from colonial ruler Britain, which ran for four months from Oct 25, 1951 to Feb 21, 1952.

There are seven voting days this year, with Friday's first phase seeing people cast ballots for 102 constituencies nationwide. The last polling date is June 1, covering 57 seats.

All votes will be counted together on June 4.