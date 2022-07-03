Take India From 'Appeasement To Fulfilment': PM Modi To BJP Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked BJP leaders to take India from "appeasement to fulfilment", former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the party's national executive meeting in Telangana.

"In states where they (party workers) are suffering enormous hardship and yet remain firm to ideology... PM Modi stated that our aim should be to make it clear that our thought process should be from appeasement to fulfillment," Mr Prasad said at a press conference.

The two-day meeting began on Saturday with BJP president JP Nadda's speech. The meeting comes just a day after the Supreme Court's scathing criticism of the BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad and in the aftermath of the protests against Agnipath, a short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces.