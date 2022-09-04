'Visionary Figure In Business': Leaders Pay Respects To Cyrus Mistry

Union Minister Smriti Irani called him, "a gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission".

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who took over the reins from Ratan Tata after he turned 75 but was later ousted in a dramatic legal battle, was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. His Mercedes car hit a divider while he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, cops said. Two other persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

Social media was flooded with condolence messages from top political leaders and celebrities as soon as the news broke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing shock, said, "he was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess".

"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the PM tweeted.

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences. "He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India's growth story," he said.

Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry.



He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India's growth story.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered".

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.



Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.



My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the accident "a great loss not only to the Mistry family but also to the industrial world of the country"

"Shocked to hear of the demise of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus Mistry was not only a successful entrepreneur, but was seen as a young, bright and visionary figure in the business world," the Chief Minister's office quoted him on Twitter.

"टाटा सन्सचे माजी प्रमुख सायरस मिस्त्री यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून धक्का बसला.

सायरस मिस्त्री हे केवळ एक यशस्वी उद्योजक नव्हते, तर उद्योग विश्वातील एक तरुण, उमदे आणि भविष्यवेधी व्यक्तिमत्त्व म्हणून त्यांच्याकडे पाहिले जात होते" - मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde



१/२ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 4, 2022

"Chief Minister @mieknathshinde paid a moving tribute to Cyrus Mistry in these words, "With the demise of Cyrus Mistry, an accomplished entrepreneur has passed away, it is a great loss not only to the Mistry family but also to the industrial world of the country," it added.

Union Minister Smriti Irani called him, "a gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission".

A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his shock at the business leader's sudden demise. "So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones," he said.

So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones. #CyrusMistryhttps://t.co/2MqZne4lfi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 4, 2022

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao called him "one of the most humble, dignified & nice humans who I've had the pleasure of being a friend over the last 8 years".

Shocked totally! One of the most humble, dignified & nice humans who I've had the pleasure of being a friend over the last 8 years; Cyrus Mistry is no more!



Rest in peace Cyrus 🙏



Yet another good soul Gone too soon pic.twitter.com/nWJuA23x75 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 4, 2022

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said he was convinced Mr Mistry was destined for greatness. " If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him," he added.

Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lOu37Vs8U1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2022

Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of late Pallonji Mistry -- owner of the Shapoorji Pallonji group and the biggest stakeholder in the Tata group. The second person from outside the Tata family to head the group in the last 142 years of its existence, he could retain the post for just four years.