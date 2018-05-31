PM Modi's Most High-Profile Asset Sale Flops As No Buyers For Air India The failure is a setback to PM Narendra Modi's effort to burnish his credentials as a reformist, trying to steer the state away from running businesses, ahead of national elections due next year.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Finance Ministry had said the buyer needs to absorb two-thirds of Air India's $7.8 billion debt New Delhi: Prime Minister Narenda Modi's offer to sell flag carrier Air India attracted zero interest from investors, dealing a blow to his government's most high-profile privatization plan, aimed at disposing of the money-losing company.



As the deadline to show initial interest expired Thursday,



The failure is a setback to PM Modi's effort to burnish his credentials as a reformist, trying to steer the state away from running businesses, ahead of national elections due next year. The lack of interest also means the government is stuck with an enterprise that has survived on taxpayer money for the past decade, ever since its merger with another state-run carrier Indian Airlines.



Interested parties balked at the terms when the government made it clear that it didn't wish to sell Air India in parts. IndiGo, the nation's biggest airline and an early suitor, pulled out in April this year. Some media had reported that Singapore Airlines Ltd., Qatar Airways Ltd. and conglomerate Tata Group were potential bidders, but none of them showed interest before the deadline expired.



The finance ministry, while announcing it would sell 76 percent of Air India, also said the



Air India's fleet includes more than 100 Boeing Co. and Airbus SE aircraft that make more than 2,300 local flights weekly to 54 airports. It has 2,543 landing slots at airports including New York, London, Paris and Tokyo.



Prime Minister Narenda Modi's offer to sell flag carrier Air India attracted zero interest from investors, dealing a blow to his government's most high-profile privatization plan, aimed at disposing of the money-losing company.As the deadline to show initial interest expired Thursday, no bidder came forward to propose purchasing 76 percent of Air India Ltd. , which was offered along with $5 billion debt, a person with knowledge of the matter told reporters in New Delhi, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The government will decide the future course of action in the next few days.The failure is a setback to PM Modi's effort to burnish his credentials as a reformist, trying to steer the state away from running businesses, ahead of national elections due next year. The lack of interest also means the government is stuck with an enterprise that has survived on taxpayer money for the past decade, ever since its merger with another state-run carrier Indian Airlines.Interested parties balked at the terms when the government made it clear that it didn't wish to sell Air India in parts. IndiGo, the nation's biggest airline and an early suitor, pulled out in April this year. Some media had reported that Singapore Airlines Ltd., Qatar Airways Ltd. and conglomerate Tata Group were potential bidders, but none of them showed interest before the deadline expired. The finance ministry, while announcing it would sell 76 percent of Air India, also said the buyer needs to absorb two-thirds of the airline's $7.8 billion debt Air India's fleet includes more than 100 Boeing Co. and Airbus SE aircraft that make more than 2,300 local flights weekly to 54 airports. It has 2,543 landing slots at airports including New York, London, Paris and Tokyo. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter