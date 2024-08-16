PM's De-Escalation Message In Call With Netanyahu Amid West Asia Tension

PM Modi also reiterated India and Israel's call for the immediate release of all hostages.(FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a telephone call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed on an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in West Asia through "dialogue and diplomacy".

The conflict in West Asia began on October 7 when the fighters of the Palestinian group Hamas rampaged into Israel, killing around 1,200 people and seizing around 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's military campaign has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian health authorities. Israel says it has eliminated 17,000 Hamas fighters.

PM Modi also reiterated the call for the immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

The Ministry of External Affairs or MEA said, "The two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia".

"The two leaders also discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, the MEA said, adding, the two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Meanwhile, Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha were paused on Friday with negotiators to meet again next week seeking an agreement to end fighting between Israel and Hamas and free remaining hostages.

The latest round in months of on-off talks to end the war in Gaza began between Israel and mediators on Thursday. Hamas was not directly involved in the talks but was kept briefed on progress.

Last year in December, two months after war began in Gaza, PM Modi said he had reiterated India's "consistent stand" to Benjamin Netanyahu. He said India calls for stability in the region and humanitarian assistance for those affected by the conflict.