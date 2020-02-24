PM Modi Took Donald Trump's Name 22 Times At Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium

Donald Trump took PM Modi's name 12 times and mentioned India 50 times in his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said US President Donald Trump's name 22 times during the "Namaste Trump" event, organised in the honour of the visiting American President, on Monday.

On his part, President Trump took PM Modi's name 12 times and mentioned India 50 times in his speech.

Introducing Donald Trump to gathering at the packed Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, PM Modi said America 29 times, India 41 times and "dost" (friend) 14 times. Addressing the people, PM Modi said family and digital four times each.

Emphasising on the Indo-US relations, PM Modi used "India-America relations" and "Namaste Trump" seven times each. The Prime Minister also mentioned US first lady Melania Trump's name twice.

The US President in his speech mentioned America 23 times, Pakistan 4 times, terrorism 7 times, and democracy and friendship five times each.