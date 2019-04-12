PM Modi To Be Honoured With Russia's Highest Civilian Award

Russian President Vladimir Putin today signed the decree to award the PM.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 12, 2019 15:27 IST
This is the second international award the PM received this month (File)


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get Russia's highest civilian award, 'Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle', the country informed today. Russian President Vladimir Putin today signed the decree to award the PM.

This is the second international award the PM received this month. He was awarded Zayed Medal, the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award, as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.



