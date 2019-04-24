PM Stumps Akshay Kumar With Mention Of His Wife Twinkle. She Reacts

Twinkle Khanna replied to a comment by PM Narendra Modi over her Twitter posts about him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few pages from his life in a long "non-political" conversation with actor Akshay Kumar at the sprawling lawns of his official residence in Delhi.

One of the topics that Akshay Kumar brought up over which both men had a few laughs was what people - including former actor and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna - usually post about the Prime Minister on social media.

"I follow you (Akshay Kumar) and Twinkle Khanna ji on Twitter. From the way she targets me, I understand there must be peace in your family life," said PM Modi, drawing brief laughter from the actor. "All her anger must have been spent on me, and so you must be feeling at peace."

Twinkle Khanna, who goes by the handle "mrsfunnybones" on Twitter, replied on her timeline, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work."

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm - Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

Twinkle Khanna, known for her humorous tweets and author of several books, including "Mrs Funnybones", last posted any tweet linked to the BJP on April 21 over the party's Mathura candidate and former actor Hema Malini driving a farm tractor, with fans attached to it to keep her cool in the blazing sun. "Trying to paint 4 pictures in a 1000 words and if the BJP claim the cosmic black hole as their own-you know who to blame," Twinkle Khanna tweeted.

"I also read (Twitter posts) and have fun," said PM Modi, drawing another round of laughter from Akshay Kumar.

The actor then took out a large tablet screen and showed some memes about PM Modi and asked what he thought of them. "I enjoy them. I look less at Modi; I look at the creativity," the Prime Minister said. "The biggest benefit of social media to me is that I can understand the common man's thoughts..."

