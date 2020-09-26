'Where Is UN In COVID-19 Fight?': PM Modi's UN Speech - Top Quotes

Prime Minister Modi tweeted this afternoon confirming his scheduled speech for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly today. While the Prime Minister is speaking on a wide range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and India's role in the United Nations.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted this afternoon confirming his scheduled speech for today.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's UN General Assembly is being held virtually, as almost all world leaders are delivering their speeches in a pre-recorded video format.

Here are the Top Quotes of PM Modi from his speech: