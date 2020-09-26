'Where Is UN In COVID-19 Fight?': PM Modi's UN Speech - Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly today. While the Prime Minister is speaking on a wide range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and India's role in the United Nations.
Prime Minister Modi tweeted this afternoon confirming his scheduled speech for today.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's UN General Assembly is being held virtually, as almost all world leaders are delivering their speeches in a pre-recorded video format.
Here are the Top Quotes of PM Modi from his speech:
- India is proud of the fact that it is the founding member of UN. The world was significantly different in 1945. The problems, solutions were all different. Challenges of our present and future are now different. The international community is faced with an important question. Is the UN of 1945 still relevant?
- We have successfully avoided a third world war but we cannot deny many wars happened, many civil wars happened. Terrorist attack shook the world. Blood was spilled. Those were killed were like you and me. Children left the world prematurely.
- So many lost their life's savings, had to leave their homes. The world is fighting Corona for the last 8-9 months. Where is the UN in this fight?
- Reform is needed in the UN. UN enjoys respect in India. Indians' belief in UN is unparalleled. Indians are waiting for the reform of UN. They are worried whether the process will reach a logical end. Till when will India be kept away from the UN's decision-making process?
- When we were weak, we didn't trouble the world. When we became strong, we didn't become a burden on the world. Till when do we have to wait? The ideals of UN and the India's main principles are similar. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has echoed in the UN halls many a time.
- India has always stressed on good for the whole world in the UN. India is looking at an extended role in the UN. India began International Day of non-volence and Yoga was given by India. India has always thought about the welfare of the world. From our neighbourhood first policy to look-east policy, are all guided by these principles.
- Over 150 countries were sent medical supplies by Indian Pharmaceuticals during the coronavirus pandemic. India's Vaccine production will help in bringing the world out og the pandemic. We are moving towards Phase 3 of clinical trials. We are increasing infrastructure and will help others increase it.