PM Modi Shares Details Of Chat With Google CEO Sundar Pichai

PM Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai discussed the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours ahead of the live broadcast of the sixth Google for India event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared details of an "extremely fruitful" conversation with Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet and Google on "leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youth".

"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more...We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," the PM tweeted.

This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/IS9W24zZxs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020

PM Modi said his conversation with Mr Pichai touched upon a "wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs".

The Prime Minister also shared pictures of the virtual interaction.

The conversation assumes importance in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic dismantling India's traditional work and learning culture, business systems and supply chains, forcing the government to skillfully adopt technology to safeguard its economy.

According to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, India's economy is set to contract by 4.5 per cent during the current fiscal year. Similar GDP estimates have also been given by the ADB and the World Bank.

Google's product and business leaders for India and Payments domain, among others, are likely to announce initiatives for Digital India at the event which will be livestreamed on YouTube and will have the Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, in attendance.