PM Says Lord Krishna's 'Love For Environment' An 'Inspiration' For India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Krishna on Wednesday calling his love for the environment an "inspiration" and said that his government is trying to maintain a balance between nature and economic development. He was launching a slew of programmes including for country-wide cattle vaccination and checking use of plastics.

The world is looking for a "role model" for conservation efforts, but people of India have always taken inspiration from Lord Krishna's "love for environment", he said at an event in Mathura, considered the abode of the Hindu God.

"Environment and livestock have been at the core of India's economic philosophy. And hence, be it Swachh Bharat or Jal Jeevan Mission or promoting agriculture and animal husbandry we always try to maintain a balance between nature and economy as we move forward to build a strong new India," PM Modi said and stressed on adopting the concept of ''waste to wealth''.

Greeting the audience with the local salutation of ''Radhey Radhey'', he said, "The Brajbhoomi has always been inspiring the entire world and humanity. Today the entire world is searching for a role model for conservation of global environment.

"But, India has a source of inspiration like Lord Krishna, who cannot be imagined without his love for environment."

He also said necessary steps have also been taken to expand the ambit of dairy farming, while keeping in mind the quality of livestock and their health.

"We need to find an appropriate solution for regular supply of green fodder and nutritious diet to the livestock."

"I assure my young friends that their ideas will be considered seriously. They will be taken forward and provision for necessary investment will also be made. This will also prepare new avenues of employment," he said.

He said that there is tremendous scope for heritage tourism in Mathura. "India has jumped from 65th spot (in 2013) to 34th spot in tourism ranking," he said.

