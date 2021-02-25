"I Was Shocked": PM Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over "Fisheries Ministry" Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress, especially its leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on creating a fisheries ministry at the Centre. He expressed shock that the former party chief wasn't aware of such a ministry having been set up in 2019 by his government.

"I was absolutely shocked to hear a Congress leader come and say they want to start a fisheries ministry because there is none. The truth is that it already exists. The current NDA government has already set up a fisheries ministry back in 2019 itself," PM Modi said today.

He is in the Union Territory to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects, especially in the run up for the assembly polls to be held in April-May.

During his speech at a campaign rally, he took a dig at the Congress party which till a few days ago had run the government likening the opposition party to the British. "Our colonial rulers had the policy of divide and rule. Congress has a policy of divide, lie, and rule. Sometimes their leaders put region against region, community against community."

He was referring to a string of remarks from Mr Gandhi who was visiting Puducherry and Kerala earlier this week. For instance, in the Union Territory, he said on February 17 that the fishermen, the "farmers of the sea", need a separate ministry. Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh and several other BJP leaders were quick to point out the existence of one already. He repeated the demand later in Kerala.

Similarly, Mr Gandhi said in Kerala that he had learnt a lot after contesting elections from the state. In what was later perceived as his attempt to emphasise the divide between north and southern India, he said, "For first 15 years I was a MP in the north. So I had got used to a different type of politics. Coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues...and not just superficially, but going into details."