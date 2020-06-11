Need To Make Coronavirus Crisis 'Turning Point': PM Modi

PM Modi made many references to Bengal as he addressed the industry leaders of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the coronavirus crisis must become a turning point for the country and reinforce the mission for Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Addressing business leaders of Bengal, PM Modi also said it was possible for "People, Planet and Profit" to co-exist and flourish together.

"Our country has gone through multiple challenges. We are fighting coronavirus, but many other crises have emerged. Floods, locusts, a fire in oil fields, earthquakes, and cyclones in two different parts of the country," PM Modi said, addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"We have to turn these crises into an opportunity, we have to make it a turning point. Corona has given us the opportunity to turn India self-reliant," he said.

"Our resolve and our strength is the biggest cure for our problems."

The Prime Minister said the country would have to make efforts to ensure that products that it is forced to import are manufactured in India and eventually, exported to other countries.

"Kolkata can again become a big leader. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow," he said.