Anti-CAA Protests In Jamia, Shaheen Bagh 'By Design, Not Coincidence': PM

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi are"no coincidence but an experiment", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in the national capital today.

PM Narendra Modi addressed people at Delhi today. The assembly election will be held on Saturday

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the protests against the Citizenship law across Delhi was "anarchy" engineered by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. It is Delhi's vote, he said, which has the power to stop it.

Delhi has spearheaded the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Inspired by the women's protests at Shaheen Bagh -- which headlined across the world -- woman in various cities have hit the streets.

The Prime minister today questioned if these protests were a "coincidence".

"Whether its Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, there have been multiple protests against the CAA. Do you think these protests are a coincidence? It is not. It is all an experiment rooted in politics. If it was simply about a law, it would have ended," the Prime Minister said at an election rally in Delhi.

Shaheen Bagh

