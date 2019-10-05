PM Modi, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina Address Joint Press Conference: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech after meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 05, 2019 13:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina Address Joint Press Conference: Highlights

PM Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. The talks revolved around trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech:

  • We have launched 12 projects together in the last one year. Our aim is to make lives better for our people. And that's the basis of our friendship.
  • Taking LPG from Bangladesh is a win-win situation. It will provide gas to India and jobs in Bangladesh.
  • We will open a professional development institute to prepare skilled workers for development of Bangladesh.
  • The pipeline we inaugurated today has many advantages. It makes the process more eco-friendly and cost-effective. It makes it possible for operations to be all-weather and round-the-year.


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sheikh HasinaBangladesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
RBIDMRCRBI Monetary PolicyRepo RateIND vs SAKamal NathPakistanIRCTCKarwa ChauthMaharashtra ElectionBiharDurga PujaBigg BossLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsAmazonSmart Watch

................................ Advertisement ................................