PM Modi, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina Address Joint Press Conference: Highlights

PM Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. The talks revolved around trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech:

We have launched 12 projects together in the last one year. Our aim is to make lives better for our people. And that's the basis of our friendship.

Taking LPG from Bangladesh is a win-win situation. It will provide gas to India and jobs in Bangladesh.

We will open a professional development institute to prepare skilled workers for development of Bangladesh.

The pipeline we inaugurated today has many advantages. It makes the process more eco-friendly and cost-effective. It makes it possible for operations to be all-weather and round-the-year.

