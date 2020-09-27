Farmers Playing Major Role In Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in his Mann ki Baat address today. He began by talking about story telling, which has been a part of our nation for centuries.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Mann ki Baat address:
- Pandemic has got all family members together. Many families gave faced some problems also.
- Every family mostly has an elderly person who talks about traditions, cultures. He would tell a story. Story-telling is an art. The power of a story is reflected when a mother tells a story to her child, when anyone shares any experience.
- Story telling is as old as civilisation. PM Modi narrates an anecdote from his life, on the subject of story telling.
- India has a glorious tradition of story telling. These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity.
- We are proud that we are residents of that country, where there has been a tradition of Hittopadesh and Panchatantra, where, in the stories, the imaginary world of animals and birds was created, so that things of conscience and intelligence can be easily explained. I am proud we belong to a country where stories are told in panchtantras, kathas, religious stories.
- All across India, there are many Indians making story telling popular.
- Coronavirus crisis period has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer.
- As a family, set aside some time for storytelling. This will be a wonderful experience. The same way, highlight stories relating to the great women and men who have made India proud.
- Farmers are playing a major role in the efforts to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.