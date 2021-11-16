PM Modi Launches Major UP Expressway: 10 Points

PM Modi spoke at a public rally after the big launch and stressed, "When I laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway three years back, I had never thought I would land here on an aircraft one day. People from this region had challenged the British."

He will also witness an airshow, a Mirage 2000 landing on a 3.2 km emergency airstrip, and a servicing demo. An AN-32 transport aircraft will land troops on the airstrip. A flypast by three Kiran Mk2s, flanked by 2 Sukhoi 30 jets will follow.

Over 2,000 buses were diverted to fetch crowds for the big event, the opposition claimed this morning as locals in some parts said they faced inconvenience. In some parts of Varanasi and Faizabad, officials admitted that schedules were changed due to the event, and buses were taken to the venue in the Sultanpur district.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has been targeting the ruling BJP over the highway launch, claiming that he deserves credit for the work. "The ribbon has come from Lucknow and the scissors came from Delhi to take credit for the Samajwadi Party's work..." he tweeted in Hindi this morning.

Yogi Adityanath, however, has said the project's foundation stone was laid in 2018 by the Prime Minister, defying Akhilesh Yadav's claims about the laying of the foundation stone in December 2016. The project was met with several roadblocks due to the pandemic, yet it was completed on time, the state government said.

The Prime Minister on Monday had tweeted: "Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh's growth trajectory. At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP's economic and social progress."

The highway is "6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹ 22,500 crores," according to an official statement.

It is going to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur, the statement says.

The Sultanpur district saw massive preparation for the event. Dry runs were carried out for the landing on the 3.2 km long emergency strip.