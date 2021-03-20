Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People On Parsi New Year 'Navroz'

Navroz is the new year of the Parsi community which begins on the spring equinox.

PM Modi today extended his greetings on Navroz. (File Photo)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings on Navroz.

"Navroz Mubarak! Praying for a year filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity for everyone," PM Modi tweeted.
 

