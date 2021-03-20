Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People On Parsi New Year 'Navroz'

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings on Navroz.
Navroz is the new year of the Parsi community which begins on the spring equinox.
Navroz Mubarak!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021
"Navroz Mubarak! Praying for a year filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity for everyone," PM Modi tweeted.
