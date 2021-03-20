Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People On Parsi New Year 'Navroz'

PM Modi today extended his greetings on Navroz. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings on Navroz.

Navroz is the new year of the Parsi community which begins on the spring equinox.

Navroz Mubarak!



Praying for a year filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity for everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021

"Navroz Mubarak! Praying for a year filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity for everyone," PM Modi tweeted.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)