Watch: PM Dials Women's Hockey Team After Loss At Tokyo Olympics

"Your sweat has become the inspiration for crores of women in the country. I congratulate all the players and the coach," PM Modi told the women's hockey team.

PM Modi went on to praise Vandana Katariya and Salima Tete for their performance

Highlights

  • PM Modi congratulated India women's hockey team for playing well
  • PM Modi inquired about injury of player Navneet Kaur
  • Indian women's hockey team lost 3-4 to Great Britain
New Delhi:

After the Indian women's hockey team's heartbreaking loss at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had some words of encouragement for the players. In a call to the team and the coach from back home in India, PM Modi congratulated them for playing so well. He also said that for the last five-six years the players have been sweating for the sport.

"Your sweat has become the inspiration for crores of women in the country. I congratulate all the players and the coach," PM Modi said on speaker as the team gathered around the phone.

The Prime Minister even inquired about the injury of Navneet Kaur, who had to get four stitches near her eye.

Rani Rampal, the team captain, thanked the Prime Minister for the encouragement. PM Modi then went on to praise Vandana Katariya and Salima Tete for their performance at the match.

After a brief moment of silence, the PM asked the girls to stop crying.

"Stop crying, I can hear you cry. The country is proud of you, don't be disheartened. After so many decades, hockey, which is India's identity, is again getting prominence for your hardwork," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also had words of encouragement for coach Sjoerd Marijne.

"You have tried your level best. You have encouraged the girls. Wish you all the best for the future," he said. Coach Marijne thanked the Prime Minister and added that the girls were very emotional after the loss.

"I also told the girls that the they inspire the nation and that is very important and they must cherish that. Thank you, sir. Namaste," the coach says at the end of the call.

The PM had also tweeted about the team's performance earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister had also called the men's Hockey team on Thursday after they won their first Olympic medal in 41 years in a tense match. 

The women's team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match on Friday.