"Indomitable, Full Of Life": PM Modi Remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable, full of life, witty and insightful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, remembering the veteran investor who died this morning.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Jhunjhunwala will always be remembered for his "bullish outlook."

Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Jhunjhunwala was "an inspiration for wealth creation for crores."

"Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

Jhunjhunwala, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, died at a Mumbai hospital this morning at the age of 62. He was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital at around 6:45 am after he suffered a cardiac arrest, sources said. He was declared dead on arrival.

Known as "India's Warren Buffet", Jhunjhunwala has been suffering from multiple health issues.

He was the 36th richest billionaire in India and was reported to have a net worth of around $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. Jhunjhunwala also backed Akasa Air, India's newest airline which took off earlier this month.

He is survived by his wife and three children.