PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Music Great Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and said his death has left the cultural world poorer.

Mr Khan passed away on Sunday afternoon at his Mumbai home. He was 89.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers."