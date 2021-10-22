PM Changes Social Media Profile Pic Day After Vaccinations Milestone

PM Modi has credited Covid vaccinations drive's success to people's trust in the vaccines. (File photo)

A day after India crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore vaccinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today changed his profile picture on his social media accounts congratulating the country for the landmark figure.

"Congratulations India. 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," reads the text, posted as a profile picture on the prime minister's Twitter and Facebook accounts. The background behind the text shows pictures from India's Covid vaccination journey.

PM Modi, in an opinion piece today, described India's 19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

"When everyone takes ownership, nothing is impossible. Our healthcare workers traversed hills and crossed rivers across difficult geographies to vaccinate people. Our youth, social workers, healthcare workers, social and religious leaders, all deserve credit for the fact that India faces minimal vaccine hesitancy when compared to even developed nations," PM Modi wrote.

The landmark figure was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country's capability, he said.

PM Modi has frequently praised health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

According to the government, around three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and around 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

China is the only nation to dish out more vaccine doses than India, having fully inoculated some 1.05 billion, or 75% of its citizens, as of late September, according to Bloomberg.