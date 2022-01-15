'42 Unicorns In India Last Year': PM Announces Jan 16 As Start-Up Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that start-ups are the "hallmark of self-reliant, self-confident India" as he announced that January 16 will be celebrated as "Start-Up Day".

"Last year, 42 unicorns were made in the country. Today India is rapidly moving towards hitting the century of the unicorn. And I agree, the golden era of India's start-ups is starting now," PM Modi said during an interaction with more than 150 startups today.

"I congratulate all the start-ups, all the youth, who are raising the flag of India in the world of start-ups. For this culture of start-ups to reach the far-flung parts of the country, it has been decided to celebrate January 16 as National Start-up Day," he said.

Start-ups from various sectors such as enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment besides agriculture and health were part of the interaction which was attended by PM Modi via video conferencing.