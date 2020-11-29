Culture Plays Important Role In Overcoming Crisis: PM On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the country through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today. Days ago, he had asked for suggestions from the people what he could speak about today. On his last Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister urged everyone to buy local products during the festival season and talked about Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which is emerging as a hub for making pencils.

Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat:

India's culture and Shaastras has always been a centre of attraction for the entire world, says PM during Mann Ki Baat highlighting an interesting instance from Brazil.

The legacy of langars of feeding needy people had continued through the coronavirus by Sikh communities.

PM Modi lauded Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the newly-elected MPs in New Zealand, who took oath in Sanskrit in the country's Parliament.

India remembers the work of Dr. Salim Ali. There are many clubs and societies that are passionate about bird watching. I hope you all discover more about them.

While it is important to take our cultural heritage to people through technology, technology should be used well also in conservation of our heritage.

North of Norway in an island called Svalbard, a project named Arctic world archive in which valuable heritage data is preserved so that it is not affected by any natural or man-made disaster

Recently it has been informed that digitized form of Ajanta caves is also being preserved in this archive. One can have complete glimpse of Ajanta caves here.

This will include digitized and restored paintings as well as related documents and quotes.



We are strengthening cultural bonds in the time of the global pandemic.

Pandemic has changed the way we do things, also gave us an opportunity to experience nature in a different way.

Our attitude towards nature has changed.

As we advance towards winters, we will get to see different colors of nature.

From the past few days, pictures of cherry blossoms have been viral on social media. These viral pictures are not from Japan, but from Shillong in Meghalaya.

Despite coronavirus pandemic, we saw people celebrating Heritage week in an innovative manner.

Culture is of great use in times of crisis. It plays an important role in overcoming it. Through technology, culture acts like an emotional recharge.

Today several museums and libraries are working on digitization of their collections.

New Delhi's National museum has done commendable work in this area

it is working on a project to introduce 10 virtual galleries. Now you can visit the museum sitting at home.